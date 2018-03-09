Kim Zolciak Biermann's $745 Airport Heels Are the Most Fashun Thing You'll See Today

Celebrities usually skip the comfy, practical clothes most people wear to the airport in favor of outfits that are a little more camera-ready. And on Thursday, Kim Zolciak Biermann was clearly prepared for her post-flight close-up as she gave the paparazzi a sartorial show from head-to-toe.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was spotted hand-in-hand with her husband Kroy Biermann walking through LAX in a pair of stop-and-stare heels. She arrived wearing a plunging white Givenchy top with black skinny pants and a pair of white heels with massive bows on the top that came close to skimming the ground.

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

The shoes are part of the celeb-loved Off-White’s Jimmy Choo collaboration and while many styles sold-out immediately, you can still nab this risk-taking pair at Net-a-Porter.com for $745.

For a known clean freak, the fact that Kim has a pair of shoes that essentially sweep the ground doesn’t seem all too practical (but then again, neither is her one-use red Solo cup habit).