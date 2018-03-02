Kim Kardashian Rocks Another Spandex Look in Tokyo During Outing with Khloé and Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian rocked three very different travel looks on Friday during an outing in Tokyo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are currently vacationing in Japan, and were photographed at Tokyo Station — a railway station in the Chiyoda City.

Kim, 37, lead the pack in a pair of steel blue spandex pants with a fitted gray turtleneck and a navy blue cropped puffy coat. She wore her new pink hair up in a messy top knot and accessorized her outfit with white slip-on sneakers and a grey clutch (which she wore around her neck).

Kourtney, 38, followed behind her in a red track suit with an oversized grey star design on it. She also rocked a pair of white sneakers to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 33, called upon one of her favorite maternity looks — pairing a fitted black number with a long brown fur-like duster overcoat.

Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian Jun Sato/GC Images

Since landing in Japan, the Kardashian sisters have been sharing nearly every moment of their trip with fans on social media. That’s included trips to local sightseeing spots and various delicacies they’ve eaten.

And of course, what’s a trip to Japan without a visit to Hello Kitty? The reality stars popped by the famous cartoon character’s stomping grounds before hitting up a stand selling treats like matcha cheesecake and Harajuku crepes.

Not coming along for the getaway? Kim’s husband Kanye West and their three kids.

“Kim is only in Tokyo for several days while filming her TV show,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the reality star and beauty guru. “She didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule and will be back by the end of the week.”

A second insider explained why West, 40, and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner are taking on childcare duties for Chicago, 6 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source said. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”