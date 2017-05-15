Today’s dress code: Kardashian Kasual.

After celebrating Mother’s Day with their family in Calabasas on Sunday, Kim and Khloé Kardashian jetted to New York City to attend the 2017 NBC Upfronts. And in true Kardashian style, they turned the carpet into a catwalk.

Unlike Jennifer Lopez who went for black tie glamour, the duo opted for a more low-key dressing approaching, coordinating with one another in tight, cleavage-baring, all-over black ensembles.

Kim opted for black legging boots (yes, her shoes are connected to her pants) teamed with a cape-like plunging top with split sleeves. She also has returned the her long, center-parted Cher hair for now, after debating on her Snapchat last week what length she should rock.

Khloé went even more understated in high-waisted, zip-front jeans (possibly a new style from Good American?), a strapless bustier top and nude heels. She also wore her hair in a straight, center-parted style.

The star also joked on Twitter that she and her sister looked so flawless, they resembled Madame Tussauds’ wax figures..

Can you guess…. Madame Tussaud's? Or the real deal?? pic.twitter.com/x16nl2Je7R — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 15, 2017

Kim has been sticking firm to her no jewelry policy since her harrowing Paris robbery, recently telling Ellen DeGeneres that she’s scaled back the materialistic things in her life and is no longer comfortable wearing real jewelry.

After learning that the robbers had been following her every move for two years prior to the heist, she said, “They had been hearing interviews that I did getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and it’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security.”

What do you think of their looks? Share below!