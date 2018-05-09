Kim Kardashian West took some inspiration from Beyoncé for her second Met Gala look on Monday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, looked stunning in a gold chainmail Versace dress featuring crosses embroidered on the bodice and hip at the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

She stayed true to the brand for the after-party when she stepped out in a black bondage-style Versace dress with a caged corset and straps leading to the neckline.

While striking, her look was not entirely original as Beyoncé wore the same dress in 2011 for a photo shoot with Complex magazine, as The Shade Room noted on Instagram.

“#BishStoleMyLook : Oooohhhhh #Roommates! We have the ultimate show down between #Beyonce and #KimKardashian! Both ladies wore this Versace bondage-inspired dress with a caged corset and bungee straps! Bey wore hers back in 2011 for a #Complexphoto shoot, while Kim wore the same dress at a #MetGala after party last night. Obviously BOTH women killed this look! But we had to ask, who wore it better?! (: Backgrid/ @complex),” the outlet posted.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian West or Beyoncé have taken creative inspiration from each other. In October, the Grammy-winning singer, 36, showed off a nearly $5,000 Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber crystal-covered “money roll” clutch for the Tidal x Brooklyn benefit concert for hurricane relief.

The clutch was first carried by Kardashian West, who used it as the centerpiece to her all-black outfit.

However, style inspiration aside, many have long believed that the two stars are at odds with one another. In March, Beyoncé released her new song “Top Off” in a collaboration with DJ Khaled, husband JAY Z and Future.

In the song she sang, “I break the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.”

Fans flooded Twitter shortly after the song’s release, saying Beyoncé was referring to Kardashian West’s Paper magazine #BreaktheInternet cover.

JAY-Z, 48, has also had a complicated relationship with Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West over the years, but both rappers have been trying to mend their friendship.

On Monday night, West did not attend the gala with his wife but neither was far from the other’s mind.

The reality star made sure to take a break from the star-studded evening to respond to West on Twitter after he shared a photo of her in the night’s sultry outfit along with fire emojis.

Kardashian West retweeted the post with a reply excusing him for his absence: “Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums.” The reality star added a heart, flame and crying laughing emoji.

Previously, the mother of three was spending time with West, 40, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as the rapper finished up his forthcoming album and worked on a number of other artist’s releases.

West has recently been in the spotlight for his series of Tweets and media rants during which he voiced support for President Donald Trump, opened up about his 2016 breakdown, called slavery “a choice” and revealed he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction.

“Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the rapper was not attending the gala because he was not ready to return to the red carpet following his late 2016 breakdown and hospitalization.

“He’s not going because he’s not ready to start attending big events,” said the source. “He’s doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off. Kim and Kanye are in a great place.”