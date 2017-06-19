Kim Kardashian's New Makeup Line Is Set to Make $14.4 Million in Minutes

As we’ve pointed out in the past, everything the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family touch seems to turn to sold. From denim to coffee table books to butt-shaped pool rafts, there’s nothing these reality TV stars can’t turn into a hugely profitable business. Of course, Kim Kardashian seemed to have paved the way in this family of savvy entrepreneurs, as she has never met a venture she didn’t like or didn’t immediately turn into revenue. And it seems her new line of beauty products is no exception, poised to rake in millions upon millions in just a matter of minutes.

How? Well, it comes down to the numbers.

Kim tested out the demand for her own makeup line with a capsule lip kit collection in collaboration with her youngest sister Kylie. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the 300,000 KKW x Kylie Lip Kits, which each retailed for $45, sold out in minutes, resulting in $13.5 million in sales.

Kim is now ready to turn the contouring beauty craze she pioneered into her own profitable cosmetics business by launching contouring and highlighting makeup kits. The same kind of consumer interest is expected when she drops her own contour kits on Wednesday, and if so, it means that when all 300,000 kits retailing for $48 a piece are gone, she will have accumulated $14.4 million within a matter of minutes. Incredible, we know.

Crème Contour and Highlight Kits. Coming 6.21 to KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Gold Sheet Masks And Seaweed! See All The Beauty Products Kim Kardashian Is Excited To Try Out Right Now

Dual-ended blending brush and sponge, part of the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, launching 6.21 A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

So is she worried she’s stepping on Kylie’s beauty business CEO territory? Not exactly.

“I am older than Kylie,” Kim said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things — but we aren’t doing the same products, so we won’t run into that overlap. We’re really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don’t overlap like that.”

FROM PEN: Amandla Stenberg’s Best Beauty Lesson Is One We All Need to Follow

The reality star added that her products will focus more on anti-aging and makeup basics.

“A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.…[I’m] trying to mirror skin care with makeup,” she says. “It’s going to be a different vibe; it’s not going to be a full color cosmetics [range] with shadows and all of that to start. I will probably do some kits here and there of specific [makeup] looks I’ve done and keep it within the looks.”

Ultimately, no matter what beauty products Kim decides to make, they’re a safe business bet. The numbers say it all.

Are you planning to buy something from Kim’s new beauty line? Sound off below!