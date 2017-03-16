Style
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Shares His Must-Have Products
How does the KarJenner krew get their glow on? Their go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic reveals what’s in his kit.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 10
MARIO DEDIVANOVIC
Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic -- a.k.a. Makeup by Mario -- basically invented the art of contouring. As one of the original KarJenner crew BFFs/beauty pros, he's not following the trends that you see on your Instagram feed; he's creating them. And at a recent event in N.Y.C., the pro let us in on a few of his secrets. Flip through to find out the products that he swears by -- and why.
2 of 10
THE BEAUTYBLENDER
"The Beautyblender -- I literally cannot work without it. You have to use it wet, you can’t use it dry. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you use it dry. I even use it to freshen up makeup when my clients need a touch up, I just pat it all over the skin."
Buy It! BeautyBlender, $20; Sephora.com
3 of 10
TOM FORD SHADE AND ILLUMINATE
"I like the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate [for contouring] because it has a nice sheerness to it and it has a nice rich color," he says.
Buy It! Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet, $80; Nordstrom.com
4 of 10
TATCHA MIST
To achieve the nude makeup look that Mario says will be the biggest spring trend, he says, "don’t use too much powder, use a dewy setting spray, like a silicone-based spray to make the skin have an allover even glow, and then concealer. Concealer always gives that perfect clean look to the skin."
Buy It! Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48; barneys.com
5 of 10
COLGATE TOOTHPASTE
"Before I do someone's lips, they usually run to brush their teeth really quick. I always like to have a toothpaste in my kit in case it’s needed."
Buy It! Colgate Radiant Toothpaste by Optic White, $6.99; target.com
6 of 10
BENEFIT THEY’RE REAL MASCARA
"I was in a meeting and one of the girls mentioned the top-selling mascara -- at that time it was the Benefit mascara, so I tried it on my next client, and I liked it. I used it for quite a bit – I still do."
Buy It! Benefit They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $24; Sephora.com
7 of 10
L’OREAL VOLUMINOUS MASCARA
“I've been using this L’Oréal one for 15 years. There are certain eyes that certain mascaras will fit better, so there’s a certain eyelash that makes me want to grab for the Benefit as opposed to the L’Oréal. Those are my two that I use the most."
Buy It! L’Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara, $5.89; target.com
8 of 10
ELIZABETH ARDEN EIGHT HOUR CREAM
"Any kind of petroleum jelly product – I apply it right with my fingers. Its my favorite kind of glow. It’s so inexpensive but it’s the richest glow ever."
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $22; macys.com
9 of 10
KIEHLS FACIAL CREAM
Dedivanovic shares that for dry skin, he likes a very emollient moisturizer -- and this one is his go-to.
Buy It! Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $27.50; Nordstrom.com
10 of 10
CHANEL ROUGE COCO TOP COAT
"If you want to make it look like your teeth are a more radiant white, use anything that has sort of a blue hint or a blue tint to it. This product is a lip topper."
Buy It! Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Top Coat in Caviar, $30; chanel.com