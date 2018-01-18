Chalk it up to Kanye West’s new Yeezy collection, but Kim Kardashian West is having a major monochromatic moment. From her tube tops and sweats to her winter coats, the star has been dressing in head-to-toe grayish-blue shades — her hair included. (And the look was such a hit, it inspired a number of copycats – including Kim’s mother Kris Jenner.) So in order to get the low-down on Kardashian’s icy platinum hue, we asked her hairstylist and colorist Chris Appleton to spill his secrets.

After the new mom-of-three went platinum during New York Fashion Week back in September, her waist-length hair went through a variety of changes: she chopped it into a sharp bob, went back to extensions, and altered the color ever-so-slightly.

“We toned the hair ashy so it was fresh and it bounced back from her clothes so it looked blue,” Appleton tells PeopleStyle. “I also used a lavender toning mousse by Color Wow to enhance the cool blonde.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian’s All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

As for her monochromatic gray theme, Appleton says Kardashian’s hue is just another way to play with her looks. And get used to it — because you’ll be seeing a lot of the icy color in the future.

“Hair is such a fun way of changing up your look,” he says. “When we did the blonde we wanted a cool ashy tone as it’s fresh — and for me, it’s the new platinum.”

It’s Friday! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:20am PST

Want to recreate the look on your own platinum strands? Opt for a purple-tinted leave-in treatment, which Appleton prefers over a purple shampoo or conditioner.

“Purple shampoo would help to ashen your hair but it’s messy and requires more purple dye because it is rinsed off,” he explains. “Instead, I recommend distributing a lavender mousse through the hair. Because it’s a leave-in, the dye doesn’t have to be as strong.”

And of course, the key to having a good-looking head of hair is all in the maintenance. “To avoid darkening or dulling your color, use a color-safe shampoo that leaves no residues or films,” he says. “I always apply Color Wow Kale Cocktail when the hair is wet — it makes the hair twice as strong, helping to prevent breakage. To get that super sleek, glossy, healthy looking finish I spray on Dream Coat and blow dry it smooth.”