Kim Kardashian's Go-To Skin Care Expert Reveals What Really Goes on During Their 10 PM Facials

Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian West has one of the most intensive skin care regimens on the planet. On top of swearing by a routine of products costing upwards of $3,000, the reality star’s experimented with an array of laser treatments and she’s even filmed her Botox journey on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But with Kardashian West’s booming makeup business, three children under the age of five, her family’s hit reality show and other business ventures, it isn’t easy for the busy star to find a free moment to treat her skin to a simple facial.

Luckily, through friends and Instagram influencers Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, Kardashian West met Melissa Haloossim last fall, nurse practitioner and founder of Skin Thesis in West Hollywood, who started squeezing her in for spontaneous treatments as late as 10 P.M. on the regular.

“It is kind of funny because it is very authentic,” Haloossim tells PeopleStyle of her late night facials with the star. “I have four children. She has three. Both of our lives are pretty busy. It started because we couldn’t coordinate our schedules and were texting back and forth. I was like, ‘Listen. It’s close to the end of the day. Why don’t you put your kids to sleep. I’ll put my kids to sleep, and then we will just meet up?'”

And with that, Kardashian West’s famous 10 P.M. facials were born. But due to the medical nature of the facial treatments the reality star receives, Haloossim doesn’t make house calls, which means Kardashian West drives herself out to Skin Thesis’ clinic.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“It is kind of a distance [for her] but when you live in L.A., you always have to drive everywhere,” Haloossim, who worked as the Managing Director for Skin Health Experts Medical Corporation at Kate Somerville before opening Skin Thesis, says. “When I’m dealing with 300 pound lasers, I can’t bring them to her house!”

Melissa Haloossim/Skin Thesis

Kardashian West prefers to text Haloossim the day of to schedule a spur of the moment visit when she notices small changes in her face. “I think everyone looks at her and would agree she already looks amazing. But as someone who is so photographed looking at themselves in photos, you start to critique yourself,” Haloossim tells us. “She texts me like, ‘I feel like I am sagging a little bit.'”

In an interview with Glamour, Kardashian West echoed Haloossim’s sentiments, saying, “Sometimes I’ll see a picture of myself that I don’t like, so I’ll screen-grab it and text it to [Melissa], and go, ‘Oh my God, my face is falling, we need a tightening facial.'”

As for the treatments Kardashian West goes for, Haloossim says she “is willing to try new things, as long as it is reasonable, non-invasive and has no down-time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

Her two favorites: Skin Thesis’ Runway Facial (incorporating laser, oxygen and LED facials) and a radio frequency facial, which all together cost up to $1,500 per visit. And Haloossim clarified that, despite Kardashian West’s Instagram stories earlier this year getting a facial with a full-blown pink smoky eye, the KUWTK doesn’t really get treatments with her makeup on.

“It wasn’t like that. We completely clean the face, exfoliate and steam first,” she says. “She just wanted to leave her eye shadow and mascara on, which is totally fine because we use goggles during the laser and LED. I don’t completely recall why she wanted to leave it on — she may have been going someplace after.”

During the Runway Facial, Haloossim starts with a laser to “stimulate collagen and in turn, help with fine lines, decrease pores, even out skin tone and tighten the superficial of the skin to give it a nice plump,” she says. She follows with an oxygen treatment, which not only decreases inflammation and fights free radicals, but also deeply penetrates the skin with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and diminish fine lines.

“The last step is the LED. The one I use goes into four different pathways of the skin to bring collagen back together, which tightens the skin,” Haloossim says. “Every skin type and anyone at any age can benefit from it.”

The other radio frequency treatment Kardashian West focuses more on tightening. “It goes deeper than lasers using just radio frequency. Basically, it goes into that collagen, and the electrodes contract and kind of talk to each other. It sends a signal to the brain to say, ‘Okay, now you need to build more collagen.'” Haloossim explains. “So on this one, you get that lifting of the collagen on an even deeper level.”

During Kardashian West’s middle-of-the-night treatments, which usually end at midnight, Haloossim sets the mood by dimming the lights and creating a relaxing environment. And as much as the KUWTK tries to turn off work during her facials, Haloossim says that’s not always the case.

“I think she is both [totally relaxed and on her phone],” she laughs. “There are moments where she is relaxing and moments where she is going.”

And even though the two have only been working together for about six months, as working mothers with kids around the same age, Kardashian West and Haloossim formed a bond on a personal level right away.

“Her daughter is actually the same age as my daughter, so we talk about what they’re doing and how the kids are acting,” Haloossim says. “For someone at that caliber of fame with the effect she has on people internationally, she is truly an amazing person and so down-to-earth. I mean, it is just incredible.”