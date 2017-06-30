Everything You Need to Know About the Beauty YouTube Star Kim Kardashian Just Collaborated With

The world of celebrities and influencers collided this week, when Kim Kardashian took her fans behind the scenes of an upcoming tutorial beauty fanatics are going to freak out over.

The KKW Beauty mogul, who just sold out of her newly launched contour kits only a few hours after they hit the site, surprised fans on Instagram and Snapchat when she posted a series of videos alongside Youtube sensation Jaclyn Hill — who has over 8 million subscribers of her own on Youtube, Instagram and Twitter combined.

“Can you guess what we’re doing guys?” Kardashian first teased fans on her KKW Beauty Instagram account posing with a kiss face side-by-side with Hill. But she didn’t keep the project secret for long. “Okay guys I am here with Jaclyn Hill and we are gonna just get ready together and do a snatched look today,” she continued.

About an hour later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star returned to social media to show off the duo’s final looks after filming a “Get Ready With Me” talk-through tutorial (a popular video Youtubers often make).

The final result? Hill went full glam with fluttering false lashes, while Kardashian stuck to the more toned down, neutral look she’s been rocking lately.

From the looks of it, the timing was just right to team up with one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The exact same day Karadashian launched her debut beauty line, the 26-year-old former freelance makeup artist from Tampa also launched a makeup palette she co-designed with Morphe Brushes. So of course, the beauty lovers had to use their two new products together on-camera.

“Her team emailed me just two or three days ago and was like, ‘Kim wants us to reach out to you because she wants to film with you,’ and I was like, ‘What?!’ Hill said on Snapchat. “I just didn’t even believe it.”

If you’re a newbie to the world of Youtube beauty influencers, don’t worry. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Hill, who by the looks of it, is clearly about to dominate the makeup market with Kardashian by her side.

1. Her first makeup tutorial on her channel was inspired by Kim. And she showed it to Kardashian when they met yesterday! On her Snapchat story, Hill said: “We were watching it together and she was like, ‘Oh my god!’ That was definitely one of those moments in life where you’re like wow.”

2. Her Morphe palette isn’t her first big collab with a beauty brand. In 2015, Hill teamed up with Becca Cosmetics to develop a limited edition shade called Champagne Pop of the brand’s famous Shimmering Skin Perfecter. The highlighter went on to become a permanent part of Becca’s collection, and Hill even created more limited edition Champagne Pop-inspired palettes after.

3. Apparently, Kim is the yin to her yang. After meeting Kardashian, the influencer filled her fans in on Snapchat about how the 36-year-old’s Zen personality completely counterbalanced Hill’s usually high strung one. “She was just so calm and cool and Zen and collected just opposite of who I am. I am always level 10 like ‘zzzz!’ and she was so real. Like so real. Facetimed her kids in front of us, told them goodnight, was showing us pictures,” she said.

4. She’s the queen of highlight. Kim may be the queen of contouring, but watch any one of Hill’s Youtube tutorials and you’ll see — with her, there’s no limit to how much you can glow.

5. She may have convinced Kim to become a Youtuber too. According to Hill, when the duo was filming their “GRWM” tutorial, Kardashian wanted to know everything about becoming a Youtube sensation.

“She was just so intrigued by what I do and Youtube and how I got started and just like this whole community,” Hill said on Snapchat. “It was really sweet. She asked me so many questions. She was genuinely interested when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

