Kim Kardashian Wore Helena Christensen's Versace Dress (Circa 1992!) to Met Gala Afterparty

She’s already channeled pop icon Cher (numerous times), and the late singer Selena Quintanilla, and now Kim Kardashian West is turning from stage sensations to runway legends for fashion inspiration. The 37-year-old star just shared which ’90s supermodel she channeled at Versace’s 2018 Met Gala after party.

Kardashian West, who attended the lavish event wearing a black bondage-style mini dress, said she sourced the piece from the brand after being inspired by Helena Christensen, who wore the same exact design on the Versace catwalk 26 years ago.

“For the Versace after-party, I kept my glam the same and changed into a bondage-inspired Versace dress. I found the exact dress Helena Christensen wore in 1992, so I loved being able to re-create her entire look,” Kardashian West explains on her website, shutting down the belief that she was intending to channel Beyoncé, who wore the dress for a Complex magazine shoot in 2011.

“She’s such a fashion icon,” she adds of Christensen. And while she says the dress is the same, a few changes seem to have been made, like the height of the neckline and the openings on the bra top.

But her Versace spree didn’t stop there. Kardashian West channeled a ’90s look from the designer yet again for the Business of Fashion dinner the Tuesday night following the Met. This time she selected a yellow gown with a corset design and a thigh-high slit — which originally hit the Versace runway in 1995 and was re-created specifically for her by the designer.

“VERSACE Spring 1995 – one of my all time favorite looks! I am so honored that this was remade for me! Thank you Donatella @Versace,” she tweeted about the dress.