Kim Kardashian has been secretly testing out her KKW Beauty glosses for months without any of us knowing. And turns out, she also slyly debuted her husband Kanye West‘s long-awaited Yeezy Season 6 collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, revealed she wore a total of nine Yeezy outfits on Tuesday. “My schedule was so busy, I ended up in nine different Yeezy outfits in one day,” Kardashian explained on her website and app.

“For each look, I wanted to stick with neutral vibes,” she added.

Lest you think Kim tired herself out styling all those looks, don’t worry: She had an assist from CR Fashion Book editor Carine Roitfeld, long a friend of the family’s. Kardashian thanked the editor on Twitter after tweeting out photos from her fashion parade, and added, “And I love [my hometown of] Calabasas for being my runway!”

Thank you Carine Roitfeld for styling Season 6 #Yeezy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

And I love Calabasas for being my runway #Yeezy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2017

Splash

Splash News

Kardashian’s Yeezy reveal continues to fuel mystery and anticipation as the rapper and designer has yet to announce when he will be showing the sixth installment – though Kardashian’s tweets seem to indicate that she serves as both muse and model, and there won’t be a further show.

Splash (3)

In early September, West made the shocking move to cancel his reveal of Yeezy Season 6 which he had planned to do as an off-schedule show during New York Fashion Week.

Splash News

The news came after the father of two canceled the remaining concerts on his Saint Pablo Tour in November 2016.

“He’s just exhausted,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of his tour cancellation. “He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line. He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work – which is extremely important to him – and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”

In the meantime, Kardashian and West will be looking forward to welcoming their third child together via surrogate next year.