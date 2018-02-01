Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kim Kardashian West now has six fragrances under her KKW Beauty umbrella. Adding to her three crystal-inspired scents, the star launched three brand new, candy-inspired bottles to her lineup, just in time for Valentine’s Day – and that’s to say nothing of her original fragrance empire. So to say that the rising beauty mogul loves perfumes would be an understatement. But there’s one fragrance she’ll never wear again: Thierry Mugler’s Angel.

In an interview with Refinery 29, Kardashian shares the reason behind her dislike for the smell, which her late father Robert Kardashian used to gift her.

“My dad used to buy it for me all the time — I was so obsessed with it,” Kardashian tells Refinery 29 of the popular scent. “My dad’s thing was that he always bought me fragrance, everywhere he went. When he’d travel, he’d come back with fragrance and I collected them in high school. So it really does evoke a memory.”

But eventually, he began buying the fragrance not just for Kim, but for the ladies in his life as well — until the star finally had to discontinue it from her scent wardrobe.

“With Angel, he started to buy it for all of his girlfriends, too, and they would be really annoying, so I wouldn’t like it anymore,” she explained. “There were maybe two or three [girlfriends]. I got so sick of it because it turned into all their fragrances instead of my fragrance. I was like, ‘Okay I’m done. I can’t wear that anymore.'”

Now we know what her next fragrance won’t be inspired by.