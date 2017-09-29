And just when we thought Kim Kardashian West was out of all-white ensembles.

The 36-year-old reality TV star stepped out in Los Angeles for dinner with friends on Thursday in a cleavage-baring, white dress with cut-outs at the back.

In true Kardashian fashion, the star was sure to add a bit of sheer to the number, leaving her top slightly see-through. She topped off the look by pulling her new long platinum blonde hair up into a high ponytail with what appeared to be a white scrunchie.

The dress featured two straps in the back and a subtly slit at the left thigh. The mom of two seems to have fashioned the outfit around her latest hairstyle, which she debuted at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

The latest outing came after Kardashian West confirmed news that she’s expecting her third child via surrogate.

In a supertease for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West spilled the beans while FaceTiming with sister Khloé Kardashian.

Although Kardashian West finally confirmed her baby news in the reality show’s supertease, the show did not appear to address two other big baby bombshells — Kylie Jenner and Khloé are both pregnant.

RELATED GALLERY: SJP, Jimmy Fallon and 27 More Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through SurrogacyKhloé

Kardashian Posts Sexy Photos Following Her Pregnancy News

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February. Days later, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé is also expecting a baby, her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

PEOPLE previously reported that the reality star mom and husband Kanye West had hired a surrogate in June and earlier this month it was revealed that the surrogate was pregnant. (They are already parents to son Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.)

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source said at the time.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian West’s latest all-white look? Let us know below!