Kim Kardashian Jets Out of Tokyo in — What Else? — Super Fancy Cream Sweatpants

Sayōnara, Kim Kardashian West!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, wrapping up a trip to Japan with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian.

For her airplane outfit, Kim, 37, rocked a monochromatic look with a cream-colored sweatsuit under brown shearling suede jacket. The pink-haired, KKW Beauty mogul accessorized her look with snakeskin heels as she strutted across the terminal.

It was a stark change from the blue spandex number Kim wore on Friday when she, Kourtney, and Khloé were photographed at Tokyo Station — a railway station in the Chiyoda City.

Kim Kardashian West Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: ‘Konnichiwa,’ Kardashians! All the Photos from Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s Tokyo Trip So Far

The Kardashian sisters have been sharing nearly every moment of their trip to Japan with fans on social media. That’s included trips to local sightseeing spots and various delicacies they’ve eaten.

And of course, what’s a trip to Japan without a visit to Hello Kitty? The reality stars popped by the famous cartoon character’s stomping grounds before hitting up a stand selling treats like matcha cheesecake and Harajuku crepes.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

Not coming along for the getaway? Kim’s husband Kanye West and their three kids.

“Kim is only in Tokyo for several days while filming her TV show,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the reality star and beauty guru. “She didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule and will be back by the end of the week.”

A second insider explained why West, 40, and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner are taking on childcare duties for Chicago, 6 weeks, Saint, 2, and North, 4½.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source said. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”