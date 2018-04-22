Clothing Optional! Kim Kardashian West Celebrates the End of the Week as She Poses Topless in Bed

Kim Kardashian West is ending the weekend on a high note.

Stripping down to just a pair of panties, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a sultry shot of herself on Sunday lounging in bed while topless.

“HAPPY SUNDAY,” she captioned the image.

While the reality star never needs a reason to celebrate her curves, her bedroom snap comes just two days after Kardashian West revealed she had already lost 5 lbs. on her pre-Met Gala cleanse.

“Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs. down,” the 37-year-old remarked on social media, after announcing she was doing the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse.

Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please 😜 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2018

Despite the fact that the reality star has “worked so hard working out” recently, on Thursday she revealed on her website/app that she needed a little extra help to feel ready for the fashionable event next month because she had “started eating a lot of sweets.”

“I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can,” she wrote. “We always have sweets around and it’s really hard when there are temptations everywhere.”

Kim Kardashian West

As the mother of three has upped her focus on toning her physique, she’s also thanked trainer Melissa Alcantara for helping her transform her body “when I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror.”

“I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference,” the reality star wrote alongside a bikini snap last week, adding that now not only was her body firmer, but also that she had “less cellulite and so much more” confidence.

“THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy bodybuilding workouts & springs that I hate 😜& putting me on to this lifestyle,” she added.