Kim Kardashian West Stands By Decision to Dress Daughter North in Faux Corset

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters love waist trainers but it may be decades until the next generation of KarJenners sport the fashion.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West’s 4-year-old daughter North West was spotted wearing what appeared to be a corset over her orange dress. The mother of two received criticism from fans and followers who deemed the toddler’s ensemble was too provocative.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West defended her North’s corset-inspired dress on Twitter.

“I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted along with a video of her detailing the faux corset lining.

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

“This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front. So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset,” she said in the clip.

In a second tweet, Kardashian West shared a photo of the dress with the caption: “Just decoration not a real corset.”

This was not the first time North was pictured in the faux corset dress.

Kanye West‘s eldest child wore the garb in April when she went backstage to meet Ariana Grande at the singer’s Dangerous Woman Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California.