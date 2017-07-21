Kim Kardashian West’s Sexy Fashion Streak Continues as She Pairs Teeny-tiny Crop Top with Sheer Skirt

Kim Kardashian West has long been BFFs with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, often stepping out on the red carpet in the fashion house’s barely-there designs.

And on Thursday, the 36-year-old reality star stepped out in the summer heat for the opening of Balmain’s first Los Angeles boutique — flaunting her famous figure in a super cropped white top and high-waisted, sparkling silver skirt.

With a slit up to her thigh, the transparent garment showed off plenty of skin for the mother of two — who recently made the decision with husband Kanye West to hire a surrogate to carry their third child. She paired the glittery ensemble with a tan pair of Kanye’s Yeezy PVS heels, and once again kept it simple with no jewelry.

“Yep she’s kind of cute…” mom Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram, captioning a picture of her daughter at the event. “My girl @kimkardashian at the @balmain new Los Angeles store opening…. congratulations @olivier_rousteing love you!!!! #perfection #stunning #proudmama.”

Of course, Kardashian West shared plenty of footage from the event with her fans on Snapchat, as she posted for photos with Rousteing, 31.

“She’s my love, she’s my biggest love ever,” he gushed about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in one video.

The Wests are loyal members of the Balmain army. Most recently, the rapper incorporated the Fall/Winter ’16 range into his “Wolves” music video starring ‘Ye, Vic Mensa, Sia and a slew of supermodels — including, of course, his wife.

At the Met Gala in 2016, Kardashian West gave off total glam robot vibes in her silver futuristic armor gown designed Rousteing.

“I kind of wanted a silver theme. I felt everyone was gonna go with that. I still really wanted to do it,” she said on the red carpet. “I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye especially. I wanted to be a blingy sexy robot…North said, ‘Mommy I need that dress.’ I said, ‘As soon as I get home you can have it. You can wear it to prom.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Stands by Decision to Dress Daughter North in Faux Corset

She may have been rocking some fashion on Thursday, but on July 12, Kardashian West was defending some fashion — standing by her decision to dress 4-year-old daughter North West in what appeared to be a corset over her orange dress.

“I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted along with a video of her detailing the faux corset lining.

“This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset it’s just fabric on the front. So, I think it’s really cute, I bought it from a designer and it’s just fabric people, it’s not a real corset,” she added in the clip.