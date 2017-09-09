Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Leggings in Her Most Outrageous Fashion Week Outfit Yet

Kim Kardashian West‘s new platinum silver locks may have turned heads at New York Fashion Week when she debuted her new look on Wednesday, but they were not nearly as a jaw-dropping as the look she wore Friday night.

The reality star stepped out at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City in a look that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs and derrière in black leather bandeau top, matching thong and high-waisted sheer black leggings.

Covering up the look just a bit, Kardashian West added a fitted black leather jacket. She accessorized her barely-there outfit with clear PVC heels (designed by husband Kanye West, naturally) and an itsy-bitsy black purse.

Not one to attend two events in the same night in the same look, the mother of two changed into a strapless sequin silver Versace dress and matching choker and shoes after the awards ceremony –for the Harper’s Bazaar Celebration of ICONS by Carine Roitfeld gathering at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution, as Told Through Her NYFW Appearances

It’s been a busy few days for Kardashian West, who stepped out to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk the runway at the Tom Ford spring/summer 2018 NYFW show on Wednesday. (Jenner was also being honored at the Daily Front Row’s event on Friday.)

That was the first time Kardashian West was seen with her new silver white locks, courtesy of hair stylist Chris Appleton. Later, she hit up the Vivienne Westwood x Juergen Teller exhibition.

“[Currently] LOVING my new white silver-ish hair!!!” she wrote on her website and app.

“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian continued. “We had wanted to do this for a while. Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris. We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

RELATED VIDEO: Third Child on the Way for Kanye and Kim Kardashian West

Wednesday was also the day PEOPLE broke the news that the mother of two and her rapper husband are expecting a third child, a girl, via a surrogate.

The couple, who married in May 2014, are already parents to 21-month-old son Saint and daughter North, who turned 4 in June. An insider previously confirmed to PEOPLE in June that the couple had hired a surrogate to help them expand their family.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told PEOPLE of the new addition for Kardashian West and West, 40, Wednesday.

“Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process,” the insider added. “They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”