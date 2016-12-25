Kim Kardashian West Debuts Lip Ring at Kris Jenner’s Annual Holiday Party — But Is It Real?

Kim Kardashian West is slowly returning to the spotlight — and she has a surprising new accessory.

The 36-year-old broke out her new lip ring for Kris Jenner‘s holiday party on Saturday — and Khloé Kardashian was especially pleased with the addition.

“How to die? How dope is my f—— sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a– bitch, Kim!” Khloé declared in a Snapchat video devoted to her older sister’s ensemble.

It’s unclear if Kardashian West’s special jewelry was faux or real, but seeing as how she has spoken out against tattoos and doesn’t have any other non-ear piercings of her own (that we know of) we’re leaning towards thinking that this was not a real piercing.

The mom of two wore a a shining gold, form-fitting, cleavage-baring dress. She wore her dark locks straight and topped off the look with the small hoop in the center of her bottom lip.

Kardashian West’s 3-year-old daughter North West wore some fancy duds of her own.

“Look at Northie in her Alexander Wang custom little dress,” Kardashian West said, taking over her sister’s Snapchat to showcase North’s black, bejeweled gown. “She loves it.”

It it unclear whether her husband Kanye West attended the party.

The day before the bash, Kardashian West was spotted attending the Los Angeles Ballet’s The Nutcracker with little North and the rapper at the Redondo Performing Arts Center Center.

She sported a red, limited edition Vetements Zemfira hoodie featuring the Soviet Union symbol and beige heeled boots.

Kim Kardashian ‘Annoyed’ That Kanye West Refuses to Rest: She ‘Seems Miserable,’ Says Source

The couple have rarely been photographed together since October following Kardashian West’s Paris robbery. Earlier this month, the West’s were seen stepping out for dinner at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The couple’s relationship has been the talk of the town since the robbery and even more so after West’s recent hospitalization for exhaustion.

However, a source close to the love birds revealed to PEOPLE last week that “splitting is not even a point of discussion.”

What do you think of Kim’s new lip ring? Sound off below!