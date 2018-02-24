Kim Kardashian West Is 'Over' Her Blonde Hair, 6 Months After Changing Her Look

Kim Kardashian West may be prepping another big hair change!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to have grown tired of her light locks.

“I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” the KKW Beauty mogul tweeted on Saturday.

This comes six months after the new mom-of-three debuted her major hair change — first going platinum during New York Fashion Week back in September. Since then her waist-length hair has gone through a variety of changes thanks to hair artist Chris Appleton. She chopped it into a sharp bob, went back to extensions, and altered the color ever-so-slightly throughout.

Kim Kardashian West Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

In January, Kardashian West — who rose to fame with her dark locks – admitted she wouldn’t be going back to her old color “for a few of weeks,” since it was newly bleached.

“Maybe when the roots grow out too much,” she told a fan on Twitter. “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

She appeared to be thinking about ditching the blonde locks and returning to her natural hair color months earlier, too, posting a series of throwback photos. “Dark hair for the new year?” she captioned one shot.

Kim Kardashian West Splash News Online

Whatever she decides, the mother of three is sure to receive her husband Kanye West’s input — whether she takes his suggestions or not.

After all, it was West who inspired her to give the lighter shade another shot after her brief experiment with blonde back in 2013.

“Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2014. “I was talking about this yesterday actually with Kanye. He asked if I would ever go back to blonde,” she said.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks,” she added of the rapper, who she credits with making her style more distinct.

When Kardashian West debuted her icy white platinum hue at the end of 2017, she even joked on Instagram that she did it with Kanye in mind. “I’d go blonde for that D,” she captioned an shot of herself with her new hair.