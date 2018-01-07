Kim Kardashian West Says She's 'Going Back' to Long Hair as She Shows Off Platinum Extensions

Kim Kardashian West is planning a whole new hairdo for 2018!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she’s changing up her platinum shoulder-length bob on Saturday as she shared a series of videos on social media that featured a set of platinum hair extensions from ChaViv Hair by Violet Teriti.

“Okay, we are going back long,” said Kardashian West, 37, in one video of the extensions. “Long and blonde, I’m gonna put extensions in because my short, natural blunt is annoying me.”

The KKW Beauty mogul’s hair artist Chris Appleton also shared a tutorial on his Instagram page —alongside a photo of Kardashian West wearing the hair extensions — as he explained how fans could copy the look for themselves.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although 2018 has just begun, this hasn’t been the first time this year that Kardashian West — who’s currently expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogacy — has hinted that she’s ready to change up her hairstyle.

Last week, the soon-to-be mother of three suggested that she was thinking about ditching the blonde locks and returning to her natural hair color.

“Dark hair for the new year?” she captioned a throwback picture of herself.

Dark hair for the new year? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:15am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Snaps Back at Suggestion She Left Sick Son Saint to Party on New Year’s Eve

The star also seemed like she might be missing her long brunette locks when she posted a nearly nude photo of herself on Friday, in which she was dressed in nothing but a white thong.

“Rise & Grind,” Kardashian West captioned the photo, which captured her laying on her side on a bed, with her hand covering her chest, her thong revealing her bare butt, and her long brown hair strewn across the pillow.

Rise & Grind A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:55am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Beauty Products Kim Kardashian’s Obsessing Over Right Now

Regardless of when the photo was taken, everyone — including commenters and her family — took notice. The star’s pregnant sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the shot, “Now you’re showing off!!” and added a few tornado emojis in a separate comment.