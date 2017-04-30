Kim Kardashian West Goes All-black (and Super Sexy) Ahead of the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West was spotted in a head-to-toe black ensemble on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, just two days ahead of her glamorous turn on the red carpet at the highly anticipated Met Gala.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked shiny, straight hair, high-waisted pants and a slouchy cardigan while out and about ahead of Monday’s annual Met Gala held in New York City. Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams will co-host this year’s bash alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Kardashian West, 36, and husband Kanye West, 39, are a staple couple at fashion’s prom night, and the raven-haired beauty made her debut in 2013, then-pregnant and wearing a dress that launched 1000 memes, complete with attached, matching gloves.

At the most recent event in 2016, KimYe took a cue from the technological theme, Manus x Machina. Kardashian West described her custom Balmain look as “blingy, sexy, robot,” while Kanye wore ripped jeans (and colored contacts!).

Meanwhile, half-sister Kendall Jenner was spotted shopping with Hailey Baldwin and rumored fling A$AP Rocky in N.Y.C. ahead of the the biggest couture party of the year.

Jenner, 21, opted for high-waisted jeans, enormous hoop earrings and a white cropped knit for the Sunday shopping trip while Baldwin, 20, wore a black and yellow varsity jacket and skinny black pants.