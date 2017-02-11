Kim Kardashian West Tours Her Extensive Fashion Archive: ‘I Kept It All Secretly for My Daughter’

All in 1 video! Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more! A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Kim Kardashian West spent her Saturday doing some early spring cleaning, organizing her extensive archive of the many outfits she’s worn over the years.

The 36-year-old reality star showed fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her massive collection of gowns and shoes in a series of early morning Snapchat videos.

“Just all the things that I’ve worn,” she said, as she flipped through the various racks of dresses — all perfectly hung and labelled according to date and occasion.

“Remember all this stuff?” she asked before listing some of the looks. “Prince concert… look at this gown from the cover of Vogue from Alber Lanvin… my Met dress… I wore this to the Balmain show…”

“It’s all labelled,” she added, talking through more racks. “I wore this in Paris once… Vegas on my birthday… Art Basel…. Jay Leno… Do you remember this Grammy dress I wore? This Elton John Oscar party dress? Golden globes party…”

It didn’t stop there. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who had also organized her Yeezy archive in the morning, showed off some of the garments in her archive that she’d never even worn before.

“I don’t know if you can see but the best is the stuff I’ve never worn that was like, crazy made.” she said. “All this Balmain stuff…”

She even alluded to a famous 2012 episode of her hit E! show in which her husband Kanye West cleaned out her closet to help revamp her style.

Turns out, she never actually got rid of anything. Instead, she saved it for a very special cause: her daughter, North West, 3.

“The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kardashian West said. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.”

All in 1 post! Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more! A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:53am PST

North didn’t seem too excited by the collection — especially when her mom showed her her collection of shoes — including a high-priced pair of Christian Louboutin pumps that Kardashian West said she chose to buy instead of paying her rent on her apartment that month.

“Do you like all these shoes?” Kardashian West asked her. “I saved them from you. Do you like them? They’re so glittery like Cinderella!”

The toddler’s response? “Yeah, but mom, I [got to go] potty.”

After her trip to her fashion archive, Kardashian West paid a visit to her laser and aesthetic surgeon, Dr. Ourian, to get work done on her belly button.

“So I’m spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f—— kills but it will be worth it,” she explained. “We are lasering. You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time.”

“If anyone that’s had babies understand what it’s done to your belly button, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten around your belly button so it could look back normal,” she added.