Pretty in pink!

Just one day after Kim Kardashian West told her fans that she was “over” her blonde hair, the 37-year-old reality star dyed her locks pink.

Sharing her new ‘do on social media, the KKW Beauty mogul asked fans, “Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?”

Sharing a second photo of the drastic hair makeover, Kardashian West playfully stuck out her tongue.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also put an end to any questions about whether her new look was faux.

Setting the record straight, the 37-year-old wrote, “I don’t really do wigs . It’s real.”

While it remains unclear when Kardashian West made the change, her locks were still blonde when she and her husband Kanye West faced off against the KarJenners on Celebrity Family Feud and after her appearance at Create & Cultivate‘s Los Angeles conference, both on Saturday.

The mother of three first debuted her platinum blonde locks during New York Fashion Week back in September, and since then her waist-length hair has gone through multiple changes. She’s chopped it into a sharp bob, gone back to extensions, and altered the color ever-so-slightly along the way — just never back to brunette.

But, since the beginning of the year, Kardashian West has teased her interest in returning to her natural hair color, at one point posting a series of throwback photos from before she went blonde.

“Dark hair for the new year?” she captioned one shot.

Still, there will likely be one person in Kardashian West’s life who’s sad to see her blonde hair go — her husband.

After all, it was the 40-year-old rapper who inspired her to give the lighter shade another shot after her brief experiment with being blonde back in 2013.

Kanye West (left) and Kim Kardashian West Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“Kanye likes the blonde,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2014. “I was talking about this yesterday actually with Kanye. He asked if I would ever go back to blonde,” she said.

“I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks,” she added of the rapper.

And when Kardashian West debuted her icy white platinum look at the end of 2017, she even joked on social media that she made the change because of her husband. “I’d go blonde for that D,” she captioned a shot of herself with her new hair in October of last year.