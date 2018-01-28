Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of her Calvin Klein underwear!

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the KarJenner family’s new Calvin Klein campaign.

“Bathroom selfie on set @calvinklein #MyCalvins,” the mother of three wrote alongside a selfie of herself posing in a white Calvin Klein bra with a matching pair of underwear.

Kardashian West — who famously promised the world in a five-word acceptance speech at the 2016 Webby Awards that she would post “nude selfies until I die” — has been recently been proving she’s still committed to that vow.

On Thursday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a very bare photo on social media standing in front of a bathroom mirror wearing only a pair of sparkling panties, while carefully covering her assets with her arms.

Sister Khloé Kardashian immediately praised Kardashian West for the sexy shot, commenting, “Show it off!!!! I’m here for it!!!!”

2018 has been an exciting year of growth for the Kardashian-Jenner brood, with the recent birth of Kardashian West and husband Kanye West’s third child born via surrogate, Chicago West, and the soon-to-be births of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s first babies.

And collaborating on the Calvin Klein campaign was a special moment for the sisters, who don’t always get to see each other with their busy schedules.

“We were all in a group text before saying how lucky we are to do this together and that it’s going to be the best day,” Kardashian West told Vogue of shooting Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign, a continuation of the brand’s ongoing global “#MYCALVINS.”

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian added: “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”