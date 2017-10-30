Kim Kardashian West Dressed as Aaliyah for Halloween - and the Internet Is Not Pleased

Kim Kardashian West appeared to have the time of her life over Halloween weekend, with a trio of costumes (yes, a trio) to, as she said, pay homage to iconic music legends. But many social media users weren’t pleased when the reality TV star dressed as one of R&B’s most beloved singers: Aaliyah.

Kardashian West, 37, took on the late singer’s look from her 2001 hit “Try Again,” wearing a bejeweled choker, with a matching bra and black pants. Naturally, she showed off the costume on social media, writing, “Baby Girl Aaliyah.”

Social media users quickly took notice, and began criticizing the star.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

“Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok…,” one person tweeted to the star.

Another Twitter user simply wrote: “Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah? It’s a no.”

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… 🙄 — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian did Aaliyah so dirty tryna be her for halloween…. she needs to go sit somewhere💀 pic.twitter.com/7BjrE9W1yN — rissa 🍒 (@charissabacon) October 29, 2017

This isn’t the first time the mom of two has faced claims of cultural appropriation and racism. She was accused over the summer of blackface after she posted promotional photos from a shoot to rep her Kim Kardashian West beauty line. She also came under fire just months later for defending makeup artist and beauty vlogger Jeffree Star’s racist comments.

The controversy nearly overshadowed Kardashian West’s other show-stopping Halloween looks — she also dressed as Madonna and Cher. However, some found nothing wrong with the star’s Aaliyah display.

Please tell me Kim Kardashian did not dress as Aaliyah for Halloween… pic.twitter.com/rMFIAlN5a4 — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) October 29, 2017

Kimberly Kardashian West looks great dressed as Aaliyah. THAT is how you pay respect without doing Blackface. Great job @KimKardashian! ❤️🙌🏾 — Mr. Couture ⚜️ (@MrCouture) October 29, 2017

“I HATE when y’all make me defend Kim Kardashian but her Aaliyah costume was nothing even adjacent to cultural appropriation. Please stop,” a social media user tweeted.

“Someone explain to me what’s wrong with Kim Kardashian dressing as Aaliyah…. she looks great,” another added.

One person pointed to Aaliyah’s legendary star status as reason for the backlash, writing, “I think the reason ppl are mad that Kim Kardashian dressed as Aaliyah for Halloween is cause Aaliyah is precious to most!”

Kardashian West has not publicly commented on the backlash.

Normani as Aaliyah for Halloween pic.twitter.com/MarDIIwFXn — zander (@finah) October 29, 2017

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t the only celeb to dress as the “Rock the Boat” singer.

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei nearly broke the internet when she dressed as Aaliyah’s Queen Akasha character from the 2002 movie Queen of the Damned.

