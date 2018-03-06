If there’s one thing fans can count on Kim Kardashian West for, it’s outrageous fashion choices. In the past, there have been unpractical fur bikinis and pink latex dresses. But she’s always come back to to her one true love – spandex, of course, her go-to fabric to show off her 24-inch waistline. Most recently, she was rocking the stretch fabric during an outing on her recent vacation to Tokyo with sisters Khloé and Kourtney.

But on Monday night, the reality star toned down her trend-setting wardrobe while attending the release party for Marina Acton’s new single “Fantasize” in Hollywood, California.

Kardashian West stepped out in a sleek and simple floor-length black dress with spaghetti straps. She skipped additional accessories, just a glimpse of her silver shoes.

Perhaps the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to keep the attention on her freshly dyed pink hair, which she debuted a few weeks ago after announcing that she was “over” her blonde locks.

Turns out, the hair change has been in the works for a bit of time.

“Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink,” Kardashian West revealed in a new blog post on her website, referring to a 1999-themed CR Fashion Book Issue 11 shoot in which she channeled icons such as Lil’ Kim and Pamela Anderson donning wigs.

And it’s as real as it gets.

“You guys, if I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying, you are just… I just… I don’t get it,” she said on Instagram Wednesday. “Like why would i lie about wearing a wig?”

Are you digging Kim Kardashian West’s minimalist look? Share your thoughts in the comments.