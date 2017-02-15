Kim Kardashian’s See-Through Purple Sweatpants Outfit Is Peak Yeezy

You can always count on Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion shows to be a drama-filled affair. It’s always top-secret, always at an over-the-top location (you remember the island he made attendees trek to last in the fall!) and always has ultra-famous faces in attendance, including, of course, his family. Yeezy Season 5 is just about to get underway in N.Y.C. and his is family is heading for the runway in very casual outfits.

Kim Kardashian West was just spotted leaving her hotel room wearing an all-purple outfit that’s definitely in-keeping with her more laid-back style vibe. She was seen wearing a high-neck tank top with high-waisted sweat pants (elastic waistband and all!) with a matching aubergine puffer worn off-the-shoulders. And though it’s definitely a statement, it’s relatively tame compared to the Yeezy attire she wore to his last four shows. Let’s walk down memory lane, shall we?

Kim spent Valentine’s Day with her hubby in N.Y.C., having a romantic dinner at Greenwich Village hotspot Carbone, but she remained in L.A. over the weekend while West worked in N.Y.C. so he could “focus on the show.” An insider told PEOPLE: “There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

But the insider also said Kim’s been checking in him “to make sure he gets enough sleep.”

Looks like we’re in for a very focused new season!

What are you excited to see at Yeezy Season 5?