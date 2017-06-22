Kim Kardashian Actually Painted the Walls at Her House Pink to Match Her KKW Beauty Products at the Launch Party

Kim Kardashian West went all out for her KKW Beauty launch party on Tuesday night.

On top of wearing the mini dress version of her white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Met Gala gown, the makeup mogul and “perfectionist” (according to mom Kris Jenner) made sure her house — where she hosted the launch — was in tip-top shape for all the beauty influencers, celebrities, friends and family that came out to support.

In honor of her solo debut into the cosmetics world, which blew up the Internet (the entire collection of four different contour kits sold out within three hours of going live making Kim millions), Kardashian transformed her home and painted the walls the exact same natural pink shade as her product’s packaging.

But even better: Jenner, who was the only member of the Kardashian krew to attend the party, wore a pale pink Fendi dress for the occasion that matched her daughter’s freshly painted walls. And of course, she took complete advantage of the Instagram-worthy moment with an impromptu photo shoot.

“The moment I realized I matched @kimkardashian @kkwbeauty packaging perfectly. Kim painted the walls in her house to match her packaging for her launch!! #perfectionist #workethic #beautiful#flawless #proudmama #nudeonnudeonnude,” Jenner captioned her photo on Instagram.

Before the launch, Kardashian revealed 300,000 kits were available to keep up with her fan’s demand. After hitting the Internet at 9 a.m. PST, the “Medium” kit sold out first, and the other three shades followed suit shortly after. All 300,000 kits are expected to bring in the star an estimated $14.4 million.

