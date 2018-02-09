Kim Kardashian West has landed her sixth Vogue cover!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, graced the front page of Vogue Taiwan‘s February Beauty issue in which she models six glamorous looks for the inside pages.

Kardashian showed off her latest fashion publication picture on Instagram and Twitter, writing, “New @voguetaiwan beauty cover shoot talking all about @kkwbeauty.”

This marks Kim’s second Vogue cover as a blonde, following her June 2015 spread for Vogue Brasil which was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. (Kardashian West debuted her icy platinum hair back in September during New York Fashion Week.)

Her Vogue portfolio also includes Spain (August 2015), Australia (June 2016 and February 2015) and U.S. (April 2014) issues.

For the cover story, Kardashian West discussed her latest beauty release, KKW fragrance.

The new mom of three’s Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrances just dropped eight days ago on KKWFragrance.com. To promote the latest business venture, the star mailed out boxes filled with a large, hollow chocolate heart made by Chef Chris Ford (with the fragrance stashed inside) to special people in her life. Each recipient was mailed a box filled with one of the three new scents: BFF, Bae and Ride or Die.

In November, Kardashian West launched her fragrance empire with three different perfumes: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud.

The announcement of her Vogue Taiwan cover comes three weeks after Kim and husband Kanye West announced the birth of their third child, daughter Chicago via surrogate.

The couple is already parents to 4½-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.