Judging by all the photos we’ve seen so far, the dress code for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party is black tie. The famous momager, her kids and all the guests always pull out the style stops for the holiday bash, and this year was no different. Kholé Kardashian debuted her bump in a silver fringe beaded Yousef Aljasmi jumpsuit. Kendall Jenner went full on supermodel in a mega peplum top and white trousers and Kim Kardashian sourced a vintage dress from 20 years ago.

Kim skipped the gowns many guests wore in favor of a major mini moment. The 36-year-old star wore a lavender Dior mini dress designed by John Galliano which first hit the catwalk in Paris in 1997. The design featured a floral print, cap sleeves and stripes across the bust.

Kim teamed her dress with clear Yeezy heels and her blunt pin-straight lob.

The KarJenners spent Christmas together in matching pjs and shared their experience on social media. Kim also shared her very thoughtful, very expensive Christmas gift from Kanye West, which include over $200,000 worth of stocks to some of lucrative companies including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Adidas and Apple.