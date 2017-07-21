Kim Kardashian‘s known for her bronzy glow, which led to the launch of her new million dollar makeup empire. But when it comes to getting a full-body tan that looks straight off the beaches of Mexico, the KKW Beauty mogul swears by a drugstore favorite.

Kardashian’s self-tanning secret: Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs Lotion, which you can rub all over your body (not just your legs!) to cover freckles and veins. The best part? It gives the illusion of a radiant tan in minutes.

It looks like the star packed on the tinted lotion last night before heading out in her nearly nude outfit to celebrate the opening of Balmain’s first boutique in Los Angeles. Kardashian chronicled herself getting ready on Instagram story with makeup artist Rob Scheppy, who was blow drying the star’s boob with a $400 Dyson hair dryer to clean up any remnants of the Sally Hansen lotion on her white crop top.

“Olivier we are on our way — we had a fashion emergency,” Kardashian said in her Instagram story video, referencing Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. “Got makeup everywhere!”

