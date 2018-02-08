North West has many talents. She’s a budding makeup artist. She has great taste in high-fashion footwear, and she’s apparently a baby-naming expert. Now the 4½-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can add fledgling photographer to her growing skill set.

Kim posted a topless photo to her Instagram feed, which according to the reality star, was actually snapped by her little Renaissance woman.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

In the shot, Kim wears an unclasped bra, black spandex and she conceals her chest with her hands. Her reflection (as well as North’s) can be seen in the mirror.

Kim’s hair is brunette in the photo, which indicates it’s probably a throwback as the busy mom of three has remained committed to her platinum locks.

The photo, however, has Kim’s Instagram followers divided, with some calling out the mom for having North photograph her topless, and others defending her.

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” user Campzan wrote.

Other’s supported Kim’s decision to post the photo. Carolinepool98 shared: “How is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from. Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, y’all. Stop reaching.”

Being the clapback queen, it’s only a matter of time before Kim addresses her haters.