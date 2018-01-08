It’s no secret that Kanye West has played a major role in Kim Kardashian’s style evolution since the now-married couple first started dating in 2012. Over the past year in particular, Kardashian started favoring ’90s-inspired fashion, which resulted in her swapping out her once-signature oversize sunglasses for teeny tiny frames. And of course, it was West who convinced the KKW Beauty mogul to bring back the throwback trend straight out of The Matrix.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.’” Kardashian said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she wore a skintight bodysuit, black leather mini skirt and tiny frames that she said were hand-selected by her husband. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

After West’s fashion prediction, the tiny sunglasses trend grew in popularity over the summer, with more members of the KarJenner family — like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian — sporting the style, along with other fashionistas like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

But not everyone, particularly those people who wore the style back in the ’90s, is happy about this eyewear trend coming back.

“I just think they’re ridiculous,” Jennifer Aniston told Glamour. “I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very ’90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They’re always sort of regurgitating trends.”