People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Business as Usual! Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Visiting Friends in Bel Air

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Splash News

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest look is all business.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and business mogul, 36, stepped out early Saturday wearing an oversized suit jacket with baby blue cropped leggings and a white bandeau top as she visited friends in Bel-Air.

Kardashian paired the look with clear heels and minimal jewelry, while keeping her long black tresses straight and loose.

The mother of two shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Kanye West, 40, sharing a kiss before the 2014 nuptials.

On Friday, she took to her website to write a tribute for her children Saint, 20 months, and North, 4 on National Son’s and Daughter’s Day.

“I have such unconditional love for my kids,” she wrote. “No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Defends Herself Against Mommy Shamers Over Son Saint’s Car Seat

“My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” added Kardashian about how her concept of love has evolved.

“There can be ups and downs with kids, but no matter what, I always learn so much from them,” the reality star wrote. “Being a mom is the most important job I have.”

She added, “Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”