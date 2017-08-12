Business as Usual! Kim Kardashian Wears Oversized Suit Jacket While Visiting Friends in Bel Air

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest look is all business.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and business mogul, 36, stepped out early Saturday wearing an oversized suit jacket with baby blue cropped leggings and a white bandeau top as she visited friends in Bel-Air.

Kardashian paired the look with clear heels and minimal jewelry, while keeping her long black tresses straight and loose.

The mother of two shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Kanye West, 40, sharing a kiss before the 2014 nuptials.

On Friday, she took to her website to write a tribute for her children Saint, 20 months, and North, 4 on National Son’s and Daughter’s Day.

“I have such unconditional love for my kids,” she wrote. “No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life.”

“My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” added Kardashian about how her concept of love has evolved.

“There can be ups and downs with kids, but no matter what, I always learn so much from them,” the reality star wrote. “Being a mom is the most important job I have.”

She added, “Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”