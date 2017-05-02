Kim Kardashian West used to be a fan of the bouncy, big curly blowout. Hey, you may have even asked your hairstylist to style your strands to look just like Kim, who rocked the look exclusively from 2008 to 2012. But since then, the star married Kanye West (who overhauled her closet and purged all the bright-colored pieces and anything leopard print) and as her style became more refined, so did her hair choices.

For a few months, Kardashian West helped reignite the waist-length Cher hair trend (along with the help of celeb-beloved hairstylist Chris Appleton), but most recently she ditched her extensions for a sleek bob, which she’s been wearing styled super straight and shiny every time she’s out. And we must admit, this may be the reality star’s chicest hairstyle yet.

Celebrity hair stylist Justine Marjan, who’s worked on all the Kardashian sisters, plus Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen, created Kim’s sleek style which she wore on Easter with her family, and she shared the secrets so you can recreate this look on yourself at home.

“[Kim’s] cut is super fresh, young, and makes her hair look shiny and healthy,” Marjan told PeopleStyle. “Her long strands were almost like a fashion accessory – like a coat – so the short strands are lighter for the warmer weather. I think everyone loves going short for summer.”

Don’t worry if you’re concerned about damaging your hair by putting a flat iron on it – which you will need to do to achieve this look. “This can be done on all hair textures as long as the hair has been prepped properly and changes are made to accommodate the hair type,” Marjan said. “As long as you’re using the right tools and products, heat damage is no concern.” Her favorites? The GHD flat iron (which are optimized to the perfect temperature so it won’t damage your strands and TRESemmé’s Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray (which also seals in shine!).

And good news: Marjan said you can easily prolong this style to last you a two to three days with proper care. “Spray a dry shampoo at the roots, massage it in, then blow dry dry hair with a ceramic round brush to revive it,” she said.

Convinced to follow in Kim’s footstep and give straight hair a try? Follow Marjan’s step-by-step guide, and you’ll be feeling (and looking!) like a Kardashian in no time!

Prep the hair with a shine serum (Marjan used one by TRESémme on Kim), then blow dry the hair with the nozzle attachment facing down for a super sleek, shiny blowout. Pro tip: keep the hair as flat to the head as possibly while drying for minimal volume! Section the hair into three parts (left, right and back), brush a 1 to 1.5″ section of the hair from roots to ends, then follow the brush with your flat iron. Pro tip: Leave your hair in the brush for a moment when you get to the ends so the hair cools down, then release. After the hair is flat ironed, use your hands to press the hair against the scalp and use the cool shot of the blowdryer to set it. Spray a toothbrush with the hairspray and gently brush the hair around the face and brush down any flyaway strands. Pro tip: If you experience frizz or static throughout the day, gently pat a serum or dryer sheet over the hair to tame it.

Are you obsessed with Kim’s pin-straight, ultra-shiny locks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!