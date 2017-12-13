It’s been three months since Kim Kardashian West dyed her hair platinum — and she’s had a great run this time around. The star has played around with long, wavy and straight versions of the look, and recently even chopped her hair into a short, asymmetrical lob. But while she’s maintained a variety of styles, Kardashian’s roots began to slowly grow out — leading us to wonder whether or not she was committed to keeping up with the look after all. Turns out, she is — but apparently not for too much longer.

Kardashian Tweeted about her hard-to-manage hue on Wednesday, revealing that she was in fact touching up her roots, which had grown out to show about an inch of her natural dark hair. The problem? The mother of two, who has her third child on the way via a surrogate, was already multiple days — and a total of 13 hours — into the painstakingly long process.

“Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn’t break off),” Kardashian wrote in the Tweet. “OMG 13 hours & still going. This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this.”

But this isn’t a surprise for Kardashian, who went through a similar long process when she originally went blonde. “I was so scared that my hair would get ruined,” she told PeopleStyle about her original transformation. “It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

She proved her love for the look by changing her Twitter profile photo to include a shot of her bright white hair styled in long waves.

While the star and her longtime stylist Chris Appleton have maintained this look since fashion week back in September, it seems that she may be growing tired of the maintenance — and understandably so. But does this mean that blondes don’t have more fun after all?

