Nearly Nude! Kim Kardashian West Poses in Nothing But Sparkly Underwear in New Sexy Selfie

Kim Kardashian West famously promised the world in a five-word acceptance speech at the 2016 Webby Awards that she would post “nude selfies until I die,” and the “#mom of three” remains committed to that mantra in 2018.

Just a week after welcoming daughter Chicago with husband Kanye West via surrogate, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a very bare photo on social media standing in front of a bathroom mirror wearing only a pair of sparkling panties, while carefully covering her assets with her arms.

Choosing to let the selfie speak for itself, the KKW Beauty mogul captioned it with just a flashing camera emoji.

Sister Khloé Kardashian immediately praised Kardashian West for the sexy shot, commenting, “Show it off!!!! I’m here for it!!!!”

Earlier this month, the reality star announced the arrival of her third child and second daughter with her husband, who joins big brother Saint, 2, and sister North, 4½. Following Chicago’s birth, Kardashian West used her website and app to express her gratitude for her surrogate.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.

The KKW Beauty mogul further opened up on her website Thursday to expand on the spouses’ decision to hire a surrogate — or “gestational carrier,” as she clarified.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kardashian West wrote in the heartfelt post.

“Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

And it looks like the KUWTK star is already thinking about another baby.

“Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“She’s so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate,” said the insider, adding of West, “Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate’s husband in the delivery room.”

As far as expanding her brood further, the insider revealed of Kardashian West, 37, “Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!”

And West, 40, seems completely onboard. As a second source told PEOPLE of the rapper, “It’s true that he was really the push for baby No. 3 because he loves kids and wants a lot.”