Maybe Kim Kardashian West needs sister Kylie Jenner to help with some tricks of the makeup trade.

The 36-year-old reality star received flack from fans — including beauty blogger Jeffree Star — while showing off her new powder contour kits on Snapchat. Makeup experts criticized her method of swatching, or applying the cosmetics on her arm to show how they look on the skin.

“I want you guys to see this pimple here,” she said in a Snapchat video from the makeup chair. “You’re stressing me the f— out.”

Kardashian continued, “Okay guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f—ing swatch powders before at the beginning — I’m learning.”

The wife of Kanye West then asked her makeup artist for a quick tutorial, practicing his two finger method on his arm.

Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Kardashian also addressed fans who lashed out at Star for blasting her new makeup kit.

“Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m never a fan of finger swatches so I’ll have to try the @ kkwbeauty on my face for a final verdict but… doesn’t look great so far.”

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning,” Kardashian said on Snapchat, noting that fans were bringing up racist remarks Star has made in the past and later apologized for.

“I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt,” she said. “I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past so like, let him life. I welcome honest comments about my products and because of it, I’m swatching better now.”

Starr responded on Twitter, praising the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality for learning from honest reactions.

“The fact that someone like @ KimKardashian can understand and take real feedback is what a REAL boss bitch does,” he said. “Love you.”

The star shared her new contouring product on Instagram Monday, showing off three different powder contouring palettes: one light, one medium, and one dark/deep dark. Like her cream kits, each shade includes four different colors.

All three quads will launch on August on August 22nd at 9am EST/12pm PST on kkwbeauty.com.