Kim Kardashian Is ‘SO Proud’ of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

If Kim Kardashian West was a fashion critic, she would definitely give Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 5 an outstanding review — and not just because she’s his wife.

“So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I’m so SO proud of him!!! # yeezyseason5,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star tweeted.

And Kanye’s BFF Virgil Abloh couldn’t agree more as he said the show was “FLAWLESS.”

Off-White collaborator Tremaine Emory, who works with Abloh on the fashion line, also applauded West’s choice of models, specifically Halima Aden, the 19-year-old hijab-wearing beauty.

“God bless Kanye for having her in the show…YOU KNOW WHO THIS WAS A SHOT AT…we love muslims and any other culture on this side,” he wrote on Instagram.

West kept things simple for season 5 with major denim, fur and sportswear moments throughout the “Calabasas-theme” collection, in addition to new runner sneakers.

Kardashian showed up in the most Yeezy outfit possible — purple sweatpants and a turtleneck tank top — and sat front row next to Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and was joined by sister Kylie Jenner as well as Hailey Baldwin and La La Anthony, who summarized the show using a plethora of flame emojis.

Following his NYFW show, Kim and ‘Ye were spotted heading to an after party where they were mobbed by fans and followers wanting autographs and/or selfies.