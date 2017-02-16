People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Is ‘SO Proud’ of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

By

Posted on

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

If Kim Kardashian West was a fashion critic, she would definitely give Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 5 an outstanding review — and not just because she’s his wife.

“So proud of my baby for his amazing show today! It was so good! I’m so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star tweeted.

And Kanye’s BFF Virgil Abloh couldn’t agree more as he said the show was “FLAWLESS.”

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Off-White collaborator Tremaine Emory, who works with Abloh on the fashion line, also applauded West’s choice of models, specifically Halima Aden, the 19-year-old hijab-wearing beauty.

“God bless Kanye for having her in the show…YOU KNOW WHO THIS WAS A SHOT AT…we love muslims and any other culture on this side,” he wrote on Instagram.

West kept things simple for season 5 with major denim, fur and sportswear moments throughout the “Calabasas-theme” collection, in addition to new runner sneakers.

For those who wanted the close up 👀…congrats Ye ! #YeezySeason5

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

Yea that boy did it again #bkway

A post shared by RICH THE KID (@richthekid) on

Kardashian showed up in the most Yeezy outfit possible — purple sweatpants and a turtleneck tank top — and sat front row next to Vogue‘s Anna Wintour and was joined by sister Kylie Jenner as well as Hailey Baldwin and La La Anthony, who summarized the show using a plethora of flame emojis.

Following his NYFW show, Kim and ‘Ye were spotted heading to an after party where they were mobbed by fans and followers wanting autographs and/or selfies.

Sponsored Stories

More