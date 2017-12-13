Another KarJenner sister is facing criticism over their beauty line.

Kim Kardashian West‘s casting call for her beauty line KKW caught the attention of James Charles on Tuesday — he was named the first male CoverGirl in 2016 — for solely asking women to try out for the modeling opportunity.

Charles, 18, tweeted at Kardashian West, writing, “Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you! This is disappointing,” while also adding a frown emoji.

thanks for an amazing evening sister @kimkardashian 🌹 full review of @kkwbeauty launch is now live on my channel! ❤️ A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Charles was also one of the few bloggers chosen to be by Kardashian’s side when she first released the product earlier this year.

The beauty star shared the casting notice on Twitter, which read, “Calling all faces! We are excited to announce an open model casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns.”

It continued, “This call is open to all women 18+ (There is no max age limit).”

Charles added a close-up of the notice, focusing in on “all women 18+.”

He later included a second tweet, saying he still looked up to her.

“Kim is a legend and personally one of my role models!” he tweeted. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to meet her 3x and she has always been SOOO nice and supportive, but I think it’s only fair that other aspiring boys in beauty have the same opportunities.”

The reality star’s younger sister Kylie Jenner also faced backlash recently about the high price tags of her latest Kylie Cosmetics launch, a collection of makeup brushes.

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star tweeted about the brushes, sharing his frustrations about the $360 price of Jenner’s brush collection.

Starr wrote, “Are the new @kyliecosmetics makeup brushes made out of animal hair? Is that why they’re so expensive?? B—- I’M STILL DUMBFOUNDED!!!!”

The 16 silver and white brushes, which are part of her holiday collection that launches December 13, will be sold individually prices ranging from $18 (for a small smudge brush) to $48 (for a large powder brush), or as part as a $360 set.

Considering the brushes include synthetic fibers, which tend to be less expensive, beauty junkies like Star are alarmed by the price point.

Despite the high price, Starr added that he still plans on buying and reviewing the brushes.

“It’s an honest question,” he added in another Tweet. “Don’t try and make it ANYTHING BUT a QUESTION. I’ll still review it… LOL I ain’t mad.. Just want to know why her team is being lazy.”