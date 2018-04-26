Kim Kardashian Spends Over $4,500 on Her Skincare Staples

Kim Kardashian West takes her self-care regimen very seriously.

Despite her insanely busy work schedule, the reality star, beauty mogul and mom of three, 37, still manages to carve out time for 10 p.m. facials with Melissa Haloossim at Skin Thesis, undergo painful beauty treatments like the vampire facial and sit through 13-hour bleaching sessions while she was platinum blonde to touch up her roots. So, it’s no surprise then that when it comes to Kardashian West’s at-home beauty routine, she selects only the most top-notch of products.

In a post on her website and app, Kardashian West unveiled the skincare items she’s used and love so much, they always need to remain in stock in her bathroom beauty cabinet.

“I love to try out new beauty and skincare products, but there are some that I’ll just never give up. I’ve gotten into such a good routine because I use products that work together and really see results!” Kardashian West wrote.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

We took a look at the star’s 17 must-haves, and together, they value more than $4,500. (That’s one expensive beauty cabinet!) Curious what they are? Check out the star’s must-haves below, all of which are shoppable, should you wish to shell out the cash for a few of Kardashian West’s pricey picks or just want to splurge on one.

Guerlain Serum: $510

Using the brand’s exclusive Imperial Orchid Molecular Extract (composed of four different types of orchids), this concentrated serum fights all signs of aging.

Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Longevity Concentrate Intense Replenishing, $510; nordstrom.com

Lancer Cleanser: $55

From renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer’s skincare line, this cleanser is enriched with amino acids to remove impurities from the skin. (The derm worked with Kardashian West.)

Buy It! Lancer The Method: Cleanser, $55; sephora.com

La Mer Treatment: $245

Using this velvety formula right before bed may help you wake up to skin so radiant, you might not even need concealer.

Buy It! La Mer The Perfecting Treatment, $245; nordstrom.com

Lancer Exfoliator: $75

Even if you have the most sensitive skin, this scrub gently removes dead cells to leave your complexion glowing.

Buy It! Lancer The Method: Polish, $75; sephora.com

Bio Oil: $15

Just because it’s the least expensive item on Kardashian West’s list doesn’t make this one any less noteworthy. The tried-and-true oil quickly absorbs into the skin for maximum hydration while helping diminish stretch marks.

Buy It! Bio Oil, $15; target.com

Lancer Moisturizer: $125

The lightweight cream comes packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides to plump the skin instantly.

Buy It! Lancer The Method: Nourish, $125; sephora.com

La Mer Serum-Essence: $630

Yes, this hybrid serum-essence comes with a crazy expensive price tag, but that’s partly due to the fact it’s crafted in extremely-small batches to ensure the formula is as potent as possible.

Buy It! La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence, $630; nordstrom.com

Guerlain Eye Cream: $200

Add a thick layer of this cream under your eyes at night and wake up to minimal dark circles.

Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Eye and Lip Contour Cream, $200; nordstrom.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Oil: $64

A blend of jojoba, rosehip and black currant oil — among a few others — will rejuvenate your skin.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil, $64; anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Lancer Neck Cream: $185

Forget tech neck! Lather on a pump of this firming décolleté concentrate each night to soften the appearance of lines on your neck and chest.

Buy It! Lancer Décolleté, $185; sephora.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops: $145

Add a few drops of this innovative, lightweight SPF 50 serum into your face cream in place of your standard sunscreen.

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops, $145; neimanmarcus.com

La Mer Serum: $470

This serum comes with the extra special ability to soothe any inflammation caused after doing chemical peels, microdermabrasion or laser treatments.

Buy It! La Mer The Concentrate, $470; nordstrom.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic: $300

Applying this hyaluronic acid serum twice a day actually will prevent the onset of wrinkles over time.

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $300; nordstrom.com

Guerlain Moisturizer: $455

Formulated with the precious orchid ingredient, this anti-aging cream maximizes cell production to help enhance firmness.

Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream, $455; sephora.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum: $350

This potent cocktail of high-quality extracts provides a smoother and more youthful appearance in a few weeks.

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum, $350; nordstrom.com

La Mer Cream: $475

This iconic, rich moisturizer has become a staple on tons of stars’ vanities.

Buy It! La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $475; nordstrom.com

La Mer Face Oil: $245

Just by applying a few drops of this oil each night to your skin helps improve its ability to naturally produce collagen over time.

Buy It! La Mer The Renewal Oil, $245; neimanmarcus.com

Kim’s Total Skincare Price Tag: $4,544