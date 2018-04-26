Kim Kardashian Spends Over $4,500 on Her Skincare Staples

Kim Kardashian West takes her self-care regimen very seriously.
Despite her insanely busy work schedule, the reality star, beauty mogul and mom of three, 37, still manages to carve out time for 10 p.m. facials with Melissa Haloossim at Skin Thesis, undergo painful beauty treatments like the vampire facial and sit through 13-hour bleaching sessions while she was platinum blonde to touch up her roots. So, it’s no surprise then that when it comes to Kardashian West’s at-home beauty routine, she selects only the most top-notch of products.
In a post on her website and app, Kardashian West unveiled the skincare items she’s used and love so much, they always need to remain in stock in her bathroom beauty cabinet.
“I love to try out new beauty and skincare products, but there are some that I’ll just never give up. I’ve gotten into such a good routine because I use products that work together and really see results!” Kardashian West wrote.
We took a look at the star’s 17 must-haves, and together, they value more than $4,500. (That’s one expensive beauty cabinet!) Curious what they are? Check out the star’s must-haves below, all of which are shoppable, should you wish to shell out the cash for a few of Kardashian West’s pricey picks or just want to splurge on one.
Guerlain Serum: $510
Using the brand’s exclusive Imperial Orchid Molecular Extract (composed of four different types of orchids), this concentrated serum fights all signs of aging.
Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Longevity Concentrate Intense Replenishing, $510; nordstrom.com
Lancer Cleanser: $55
From renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer’s skincare line, this cleanser is enriched with amino acids to remove impurities from the skin. (The derm worked with Kardashian West.)
Buy It! Lancer The Method: Cleanser, $55; sephora.com
La Mer Treatment: $245
Using this velvety formula right before bed may help you wake up to skin so radiant, you might not even need concealer.
Buy It! La Mer The Perfecting Treatment, $245; nordstrom.com
Lancer Exfoliator: $75
Even if you have the most sensitive skin, this scrub gently removes dead cells to leave your complexion glowing.
Buy It! Lancer The Method: Polish, $75; sephora.com
Bio Oil: $15
Just because it’s the least expensive item on Kardashian West’s list doesn’t make this one any less noteworthy. The tried-and-true oil quickly absorbs into the skin for maximum hydration while helping diminish stretch marks.
Buy It! Bio Oil, $15; target.com
Lancer Moisturizer: $125
The lightweight cream comes packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides to plump the skin instantly.
Buy It! Lancer The Method: Nourish, $125; sephora.com
La Mer Serum-Essence: $630
Yes, this hybrid serum-essence comes with a crazy expensive price tag, but that’s partly due to the fact it’s crafted in extremely-small batches to ensure the formula is as potent as possible.
Buy It! La Mer Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence, $630; nordstrom.com
Guerlain Eye Cream: $200
Add a thick layer of this cream under your eyes at night and wake up to minimal dark circles.
Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Eye and Lip Contour Cream, $200; nordstrom.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Oil: $64
A blend of jojoba, rosehip and black currant oil — among a few others — will rejuvenate your skin.
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Oil, $64; anastasiabeverlyhills.com
Lancer Neck Cream: $185
Forget tech neck! Lather on a pump of this firming décolleté concentrate each night to soften the appearance of lines on your neck and chest.
Buy It! Lancer Décolleté, $185; sephora.com
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops: $145
Add a few drops of this innovative, lightweight SPF 50 serum into your face cream in place of your standard sunscreen.
Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops, $145; neimanmarcus.com
La Mer Serum: $470
This serum comes with the extra special ability to soothe any inflammation caused after doing chemical peels, microdermabrasion or laser treatments.
Buy It! La Mer The Concentrate, $470; nordstrom.com
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic: $300
Applying this hyaluronic acid serum twice a day actually will prevent the onset of wrinkles over time.
Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $300; nordstrom.com
Guerlain Moisturizer: $455
Formulated with the precious orchid ingredient, this anti-aging cream maximizes cell production to help enhance firmness.
Buy It! Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Cream, $455; sephora.com
Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum: $350
This potent cocktail of high-quality extracts provides a smoother and more youthful appearance in a few weeks.
Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum, $350; nordstrom.com
La Mer Cream: $475
This iconic, rich moisturizer has become a staple on tons of stars’ vanities.
Buy It! La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $475; nordstrom.com
La Mer Face Oil: $245
Just by applying a few drops of this oil each night to your skin helps improve its ability to naturally produce collagen over time.
Buy It! La Mer The Renewal Oil, $245; neimanmarcus.com
Kim’s Total Skincare Price Tag: $4,544