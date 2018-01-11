Kim Kardashian Shows Off a New Grill for the First Time Since She Was Targeted In Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West has added grill to her accessories collection, the first she has been seen with since she was robbed in Paris robbery in October 2016.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, showed off her new grill, which read “KIM” on her lower teeth, on Snapchat and her Instagram stories Wednesday.

“Guess what I’m doing today, guys,” she teased her fans in the video as she gave a close-up look at the grill.

Model and DJ Sita Abellan was with Kardashian West and couldn’t help but admire the gold jewelry, saying, “Oh, work!”

The mother of two has opted for more understated jewelry pieces recently. However, the last time the reality star wore a grill – and posted about it – was days before she was robbed in Paris.

Kardashian West shared a photo of her gold and diamond grill on September 29, 2016, and captioned the photo with three diamond emojis, “💎💎💎.”

Kim Kardashian West on September 29, 2016, sharing a look at her gold grill and a $4 million ring. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In the photo, Kardashian West also showed an up-close look at the $4 million ring that was stolen along with two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and other items.

On Oct. 3, four days after the Instagram photo was shared, five men dressed as police entered her room at The No Address Hotel, where they “pushed me on the bed” and “tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” the star said, according to a French police report at the time.

The thieves took Kardashian West’s two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry.

The $4 million “second” engagement ring was a gift from her husband, Kanye West, which she debuted at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Kanye surprised her with a new ring. Kim couldn’t believe it. It’s even more stunning than her engagement ring if that’s possible,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The ring is reported to be close to 20-carats, an upgrade from the 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring Kanye famously proposed with at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in 2013.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Breaks Down Over Paris Robbery Attack: ‘That Was So Meant to Happen to Me’

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does not keep any expensive possessions in her new Hidden Hills, California, home.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” the source said.

“It’s a new year, with a new house and more changes,” the source said. “Kim loves her new house. She wants to create the safest, best house for the kids. Along with their security team, Kim and Kanye have made plans to keep intruders out. Their new property is huge and requires even more 24/7 security staff. To keep the house safer, Kim doesn’t want expensive possessions like jewelry at the house.”

The source continued, “She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible. After they bring the new baby home, Kim just wants to enjoy her family.”

Kardashian West has previously spoken out about being a “different person” since the incident, and that change extends to keeping her new home with West and their two children, North, 4½, and Saint, 2, safe.