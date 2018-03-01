Kim Kardashian has worked hard for her killer abs and 24-inch waistline, and she’s not shy about building her wardrobe around maximum skin exposure.

Since the birth of her third child via surrogate, daughter Chicago West, in January, the new mom of three has been posting a slew of abs-baring, topless and even nude photos on Instagram. And it looks like Kardashian, 37, doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

During her sisters’ trip with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in Tokyo, Kardashian posted a sexy throwback photo of herself with her short icy blonde hair wearing a plunging white bra and matching skintight mini skirt that put her figure on full display.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star simply captioned the photo in Japanese with “ねえ,” which translates to “Hey you.”

ねえ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:22am PST

Kardashian recently shared a video on her website and app from her inaugural book club meeting with sister Kourtney, Chrissy Teigen and hairstylist Jen Atkin, where she revealed she had gotten her waist size down to 24 for the first time in her life.

“I can’t take your hips seriously right now,” Kourtney said to Kim. “Because your waist is so small and your hips are so big.”

“It’s never been 24 ever in my life,” Kim said after her friend’s tried to guess what her waistline size was, and added that her hips are 39 inches.

Over the past year, Kardashian started taking her workout routine extra seriously by teaming up with with trainer Melissa Alcantara after discovering her on Instagram.

“Kim told me, ‘I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips,’” Alcantara recently told PEOPLE. “She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

But even though the star has gone down in her waist size, her ultimate goal is not to be stick-thin — she just wants to be her healthiest self.

“She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life,” Alcantara said. “I totally understood where she was coming from.”