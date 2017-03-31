Kim Kardashian West Debuts New Short ‘Do the Same Day That Blac Chyna Wears Her ‘Cher Hair’

Hair today, gone tomorrow!

Reality stars Kim Kardashian West and Blac Chyna were both photographed with new ‘dos on Thursday, later showing off their ever-changing hair looks for their fans on social media.

Kardashian West, 36, ditched her hip-length “Cher hair” extensions for a much shorter blunt look while out with sister Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills. The duo was seen filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians during their day out.

To match her sleek new look, Kardashian West kept her style simple — wearing the KarJenner go-to combo of a corset top and high-waisted jeans. She donned a pair of snake-print sandals to spice up the outfit.

Later, Kardashian West modeled her new hairdo on Snapchat in a series of shots with friends (and, of course, a flower crown selfie).

While Kardashian West was cutting it off, Chyna was going longer.

Ditching the short bob she debuted on Wednesday, the 28-year-old Rob & Chyna star jumped on the “Cher hair” trend as she was spotted in Los Angeles.

Named for the music legend’s trendsetting style in the ’70s and ’80s, “Cher hair” has made it onto the heads of some of the biggest divas in Hollywood — including Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and yes, Kardashian West.

The pin-straight, waist-length, center-parted black hair looked great on Chyna — who wore ripped black jeans and a cropped button-up. Like her former BFF, Chyna also elevated her look with a pair of strappy heels.

She later put her hair on full display in a series of posts on Snapchat and Instagram.

Chyna made headlines on Wednesday when she put her ex Tyga on blast for allegdly not paying child support for their 4-year-old son King Cairo.

In a series of serious and somewhat confusing messages, Chyna wrote how it was now “funny” to her how Tyga, 27, allegedly behaved following their split several years ago. (The two met when Chyna starred in Tyga’s “Rack City” music video in 2011 and welcomed King in October 2012. They got engaged shortly afterwards, but broke it off by August 2014.)

According to Chyna, Tyga kicked her out, wanting “to see me fail” and “grind from the dirt.”

“No child support!” she wrote, adding that Tyga didn’t pay a certain “Jenny.”

“Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King!” she continued.

Chyna went on to call the rapper a “bitch,” taunting him to “go get ur mom or ur bitch,” and seemingly alleged that Tyga was unfaithful, mentioning a “Terrell” and a “Heather.”

A rep for Tyga did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.