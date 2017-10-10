Kim Kardashian Wears Her Favorite Sheer Gucci Bra for a Trip to the Gas Station to Buy Gummy Bears

We’ve all been there: It’s late at night, you’re craving something sweet, so you make a run to your local convenience store to indulge in your favorite candy. And most often, you roll off the couch and to the store feeling frumpy while shamelessly wearing your old college sweatpants. But not Kim Kardashian. Although she’s never one to turn down a full sweatsuit ensemble, the reality star’s late night gas station chic look is far more risqué than we could have ever imagined.

Kardashian has cravings just like the rest of us (she favors a few scoops of ice cream and Oreos), and last night was no different. After going baby shopping at Buy Buy Baby in Calabasas with sister Kourtney Kardashian wearing an oversized camo tee, the soon-to-be mom-of-three made an outfit change before heading to her local gas station to grab a late night bag of classic Haribo gummy bears.

Kardashian, now sporting her freshly dyed platinum blonde tresses, wore a long black leather trench coat over a sheer Gucci bra, a knee-length black pencil skirt and lucite wedges from Kanye West‘s fashion line to the convenience store after grabbing dinner with friends in Brentwood.

Sheer everything is pretty much a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe, especially this particular barely there Gucci bra, which she’s been spotted wearing before repeatedly.

Earlier this summer, the 36-year-old KKW Beauty mogul brought back sheer nipple vibes in a lingerie-turned-athleisure look, which featured her favorite Gucci bra, a black blazer, cropped velvet leggings, the same clear heels and a Prada handbag.

Kardashian’s had no shame in showing off her hard-earned body in tummy-baring outfits lately, after news surfaced that her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also expecting babies to be due around the same time as when her surrogate will give birth.

Although Kardashian didn’t have the best initial reaction to Jenner’s surprise pregnancy news, she’s come around and couldn’t be more supportive.

“It came out of nowhere,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It was the last thing on their radar. Kylie is just 20 and hasn’t been with [boyfriend Travis Scott] for very long. So no one saw this coming.”

“Of course Kim is happy for Kylie,” the source continued. “She’s going to support Kylie 100 percent, no matter what. There’s never been any question about that. But it’s just a weird dynamic, after all that Kim did to intentionally have another child. It has taken a lot of time, energy and money for her to get pregnant, and now Kylie is having a baby around the same time.”

How do you feel about Kim’s look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.