Kim Kardashian West has never been shy about her skincare routine. From vampire facials to lasers, the star has tried it all, and she visits her plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian, frequently. And now, the new mother-of-three is opening up about the laser treatment she swears by — not just on her face, but on her body as well.

“For all-over skin radiance, especially on my face, Dr. Ourian uses his Coolaser treatment,” she says on her website. The treatment, which is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, uneven skin pigmentation, scarring and stretch marks, can cost an average of $4,000. “It honestly does it all,” she adds.

But Kardashian isn’t just focused on the skin on her face. After her first pregnancy with daughter North West, the star says she was bothered by stretch marks from breastfeeding — so she targeted the area with laser as well.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“After breastfeeding North, I wasn’t happy with the stretch marks on my boobs, so I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference,” she shares. “The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections”

And for Kardashian, who has been baring her abs on a regular basis, daily workouts aren’t the only secret to her tight abs.

“I love ultrasound radio frequency, or USRF, for skin tightening,” Kim explains of the treatment, which can cost upwards of $600 per visit. “USRF uses ultrasound energy to increase collagen production, and to lift and tighten the skin. I’ve done these treatments on my neck, hands and stomach, but it can also be done on other areas of the body.”

One of her biggest post-baby problem areas, she says, was her belly button. “Anyone who has had kids understands what pregnancy will do to your belly button—getting an ultrasound treatment on my stomach just totally tightened the area up.”