Kim Kardashian West Shows Serious Cleavage in Sexy Selfie from Tokyo Trip

Kim Kardashian West is feeling herself(ie).

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a saucy selfie on Saturday, hours after she was spotted jetting out of Japan as she wrapped up her time abroad with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and pregnant Khloé Kardashian.

Wearing an unbuttoned black tuxedo jacket, matching black pants and a pair of clear blue heels, the KKW Beauty mogul stuck out her tongue as she snapped a photo of herself on her phone — which was covered with Kimojis.

Fittingly, she simply captioned the revealing photo with a tongue emoji.

Hours earlier the new mom posted a photo paying homage to her newborn daughter Chicago.

“Chicago in Japan,” Kardashian West wrote alongside a picture of herself standing in front of a Japanese store called “Chicago” while wearing a short blue mini dress that clung to her enviable curves.

As for little Chicago’s absence from the Tokyo trip, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West “didn’t want to disrupt her children’s schedule” and choose to keep them at home in California.

A second insider added that her husband Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner are taking on childcare duties for 6-week-old Chicago, Saint, 2, and North, 4½, while Kardashian West is away.

“Kim is a working mom. She has work obligations like working moms do,” the source explained. “The Tokyo trip is a working trip and not kid-friendly.”

“She loves being a mom,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian West “also feels lucky that Kris is able to help out while she works.”