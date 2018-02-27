Kim Kardashian Lands Her 7th Vogue Cover - And Reveals What She Loves and Hates About Her Family!

Kim Kardashian West has landed her seventh Vogue cover!

The reality star, 37, revealed Monday night that she is once again the face of the fashion bible starring in a vibrant spread for Vogue India’s March issue.

The mother of three actually stars in two different covers for the issue, which she and the magazine shared on Instagram Monday.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this cover shoot! @vogueindia,” the reality star told fans.

For one of the covers, the blonde star wears a deep V-cut black Philipp Plein dress against a rose backdrop. In the second, Kardashian West wears in a red tulle dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Inside the magazine, Kardashian West also modeled a look inspired by traditional Indian clothing.

The star expressed her excitement to be on the cover of Vogue India, telling the magazine, “The saris, the jewelry, the clothes — everything was so beautiful!”

“I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India,” she added.

Discussing her family, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star revealed what she loves and hates about her siblings when asked which qualities she would take from each to make the ultimate Kardashian.

Kardashian West said some of the qualities she values in her family members include “My brother’s sense of humour. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloé’s I-don’tgive-a-f— attitude. Kourtney’s savviness around finances.”

But as for the qualities she could do without: “Maybe… Kourtney’s stubbornness. And Khloé’s getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall’s anxiety, Kylie’s ‘I don’t care, I know what I’m doing’ thing and probably my brother’s moodiness.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The last time the beauty mogul was featured on a Vogue cover as a blonde was earlier this month for Vogue Taiwan, and in June 2015 for Vogue Brasil which was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Her Vogue portfolio also includes Spain (August 2015), Australia (June 2016 and February 2015) and U.S. (April 2014) issues.

Also on Monday, Kardashian West shared the first photo of her 6-week-old daughter Chicago on Instagram.

“Baby Chicago,” she wrote alongside the image of her cradling her baby girl, who sported the same bear filter as her mama.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January. The couple is already parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

On Saturday, she attended the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles, where she dished to best friend Allison Statter about carving out time with her kids sans distractions.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them. So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone,” explained Kardashian West.