Kim Kardashian Announces All DASH Stores Are Closing: 'It's Time to Move On'

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, are saying goodbye to a chapter in their lives.

The KKW beauty mogul, 37, announced on her app and website on Thursday that she and her siblings had decided to close all of their DASH storefronts.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” the mother of three began. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually,” she continued. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

“We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories — and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years!” Kardashian West added. “We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Kardashian West is busy managing her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, while sister Khloé launched her jean line, Good American, last year. Kourtney is about to launch a new line with younger sister Kylie Jenner, KOURT X KYLIE.

All three are also mothers. Kim recently welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, while Kourtney has three children under the age of 10 with ex Scott Disick. Khloé recently welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson.

The Kardashians’ fashion boutique in their hometown of Calabasas was the first storefront they opened. Later on, their store became a fixture in the first seasons of their hit E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The sisters were consistently seen managing their store together on the show as they rose to fame. In their spinoff shows, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, they were also seen opening up DASH stores in those major cities.

Another spinoff show, Dash Dolls, debuted in 2015 and focused on their employees as they got to know the Kardashians and managed the store while the sisters were away.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

Last year, an employee in their Los Angeles store was held at gunpoint. A spokesperson for the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE at the time that a woman had walked into the store with a revolver and pointed it at one of the employees.

“[She] mumbled something, knocked some things off of the counter and then walked out,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in 2017, LAPD investigated a theft that resulted in about $1,400 to $1,600 of stolen items, according to Entertainment Tonight. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage, giving police a good lead.